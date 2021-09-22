CAB in Srinagar

While the daily Covid-19 caseload in J&K has stabilized for the last few months, the cause of concern lately has been the spike in Srinagar which accounts for half or even more than half of the total cases each day. It has really put the administration on tenterhooks even and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a fervent appeal to the people in the district to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) in letter and spirit. The district administration led by DC Aijaz Asad made a surprise visit to the city centre earlier this week and found out passers-by and traders openly flouting Covid SOPs. During the visit, the DC inspected various markets of Srinagar City including Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Forest Lane, Dalgate, Polo-View, M.A Road, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Maharaja Bazar, Gonikhan, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo and other adjoining business hubs. During the inspection over two dozen business establishments were sealed. Besides, a fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on violators of Covid-19 SOPs. The inspection was carried out to take stock of implementation of various COVID-19 related advisories and guidelines including use of masks, maintaining social distancing in various business establishments and other public places. On the occasion, the DC interacted with the Traders, Pedestrians and Transporters and asked them to exhibit strict compliance to the government directions for larger public safety and health. He made a fervent appeal with folded-hands to the people of Srinagar including Traders and Transporters to cooperate with district administration and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs, guidelines and precautions to control the Covid-19 infection. The DC said no one has the right to infect others and people who do not wear masks and avoid mass gatherings will face action as per law. With regard to inoculation, the DC urged the left out population of Srinagar district to visit nearest Vaccination Centers and get vaccinated at an earliest to defeat any possible 3rd wave of Covid-19 pandemic as predicted by health experts. He said any laxity or negligence on part of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour will constraint the administration to go for harsh measures in Srinagar to break the chain of Covid-19 virus. On Monday, J&K reported 128 Covid-19 positive cases, with Srinagar reporting 68 Covid cases, taking the total number of cases in the valley to 2,04,578, with 2247 deaths due to Covid-19, while the valley’s current active case load is at 1235. There are around 542 Micro Containment Zones in the valley, with Srinagar topping the list at 161 MCZs followed by the district Budgam with 126 MCZs, while lowest being district Shopian which has only Four Micro Containment Zones. People need to understand their responsibilities and ensure following all SOPs so that the fight against Covid-19 is won on all fronts.