BUDGAM: In a poignant display of solidarity and heartfelt tribute, a condolence meeting was convened at the Court Room of the Principal District & Session’s Judge, Budgam. The gathering was presided over by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Budgam Khalil Ahmad Choudhary convened to honor the life and mourn the untimely demise of Utam Chand Shukla, father of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Principal District & Sessions Judge, Budgam extended profound condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and to the Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Among the judicial officers in attendance were Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Additional District & Session’s Judge, Budgam, Noor Mohammad Mir, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Budgam, Sheikh Gowher, Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam, and Farrah Bashir, Munsiff Budgam.

The solemn gathering also saw the participation and presence of Nisar Ahmad Kuchay, President of the Bar Association, Budgam, alongside members of the Bar, administrative staff, and ministerial staff of the District Court Complex, Budgam.

“Their attendance symbolized a unified legal fraternity standing in support during this moment of sorrow and grief. In a touching gesture of reverence, the participants observed two minutes of silence, a poignant tribute to honor the departed soul of Utam Chand Shukla. The legacy of Utam Chand Shukla remains etched in the hearts and memories of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” Principal District & Session Judge, Budgam said in a statement.