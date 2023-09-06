SRINAGAR: On the 3rd day of the ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week’, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta continued holding virtual interactions with all the stakeholders including the Deputy Commissioners, PRI members, Prabhari Officers, government officers from line departments and general public in order to have a first hand assessment of the progress of the campaign on the ground.

During his interactions, Dr Mehta encouraged all to talk freely about the menace so that the evil is eradicated from the system effectively. He made out that only by talking about it there could be a clear idea about its impact and further action needed. He advised the general public to come forward and give their suggestions or file their grievances about any aspect of corruption they have come across. He assured them that there is no impunity for anyone to resort to corruption and the law would take its own course irrespective of the position or the post.

While talking to people the Chief Secretary asked them about the accessibility of government services in online mode. He enquired from them about the difference in timeframe for delivery of services through online and offline mode and their preferences between the two. He inspired all to embrace the new and easy-to-use technology so that none of them have to undertake unnecessary travel to avail these services and can accomplish it from the comforts of their homes itself. He motivated them to learn from the youngsters to empower themselves with the IT tool to seek their rights from anywhere on the planet.

During the interactive session the Chief Secretary apprised the public about several IT tools offered by the government to remain informed about government schemes, works or applying for different services. He told them about the benefits of Janbhagadari portal, e-Unnat, Mobile Dost, Scan & Share (OPD Registration), 108 Ambulance Service and other utilities. He asked them to know about their rights to avoid being exploited by anyone.

During this session the Chief Secretary listening to the grievances of the public and instantly passed on directions for their resolution. He even called for reports about each of such complaints to resolve them on merits in this week itself. He invited all of them to come forward and work collectively with the administration to make J&K ‘BrashtacharMukt’ in real sense.

