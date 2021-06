– Abdul Aleem, a 10-year old boy from Srinagar, has created a world record of identifying flags, capital, and currencies of 195 countries in just 9.26 minutes.

The online show during which Aleem set the record was organised by Anandashree Organization wherein Prof. Dinesh Gupta- the official participant of Guinness World Records and Anita Gupta judged the boy’s performance.