Srinagar: Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 22 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One bootlegger namely Aabid Taploo S/onMd Yousuf of Taploo Mohalla Anchar, soura caught with 22 bottles of illicit liquor. One motorcycle also seized. Case registered in Zadibal PS (sic),” Srinagar Police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

One bootlegger namely Aabid Taploo S/onMd Yousuf of Taploo Mohalla Anchar, soura caught with 22 bottles of illicit liquor. One motorcycle also seized. Case registered in Zadibal PS. pic.twitter.com/YJMdTpRgkW — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) March 22, 2023