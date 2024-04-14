BJP’s 2024 Manifesto Prioritizes Women, Poor, and Youth Upliftment

The BJP released its much-awaited manifesto for the Lok Sabha election this morning, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on ‘GYAN’ – the poor, the youth, farmers and the women.

With a bust of BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution on stage, the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing the media, Mr Nadda gave a rundown of the BJP government’s achievements over the past decade in power. He reiterated that ‘Modi ki guarantee’ — the BJP’s key poll slogan — “is a guarantee that all guarantees will be fulfilled”.

