BJP condemns plea seeking removal of verses from Holy Qur’an

BJP’s Syed Shahnawaz Hussain Tuesday criticised former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi for the latter’s petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking removal of some verses of the Holy Qur’an, and said that his party is “firmly against those who insult any religious texts”.

Hussain, the national spokesperson of the BJP, said Rizvi should not vitiate the atmosphere of the country by indulging in such an act.

“I strongly object and condemn Wasim Rizvi’s petition seeking removal of 26 verses from Quran. It is my party’s stand that saying absurd things about any religious texts, including Quran, is a highly condemnable act,” Hussain was quoted saying by a news report by PTI.

The BJP is firmly against those who insult any religious texts, he said.

Rizvi has moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from Quran, claiming they promote violence.

“The BJP is not in favour of any changes to any verses of Quran or any other religious texts,” he said.

The BJP does not approve of Rizvi’s views as it hurts the sentiments of the people, Hussain said.

“Wasim Rizvi does not have any right to hurt religious sentiments of the people,” he added.

Not just the BJP, leaders of other minority bodies also condemned the plea. On Monday, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) issued a notice to Rizvi, calling his plea an effort to disturb the communal harmony of the country.

“The NCM, being a statutory body created to protect and safeguard the interests of the minorities, strongly condemns the statement given by you,” the notice read.

It said, “The NCM directs you to withdraw your comments and tender an unconditional apology within 21 days, failing which the Commission will be constrained to hold a hearing under Section 9 of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 and direct appropriate authorities to take legal action as deemed fit.”