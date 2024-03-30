English | اردو و
Saturday, March 30th 2024
BJP announces Manifesto Committee for LS Election

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the list of election manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
BJP president JP Nadda announced the 27-member committee which will be headed by defence minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also appointed as the convenor and co-convenor of the committee respectively.

