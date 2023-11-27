Passengers utilizing Terminal 2 (T2) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru will soon be exempt from the requirement of removing personal electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops from their handbags during pre-embarkation security checks.

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the entity managing KIA, announced the forthcoming trial of the CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) machine at T2, scheduled to commence within a few weeks. Initially, this new system will cater solely to domestic passengers and is anticipated to be operational by December 2023.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL, informed, “The trial run for the CTX machine at T2 will commence within the next few weeks.”

He added, “KIA will pioneer in India by initiating passenger trials for the CTX machine, which will integrate with the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) and full-body scanners.”

BIAL officials highlighted the installation of three full-body scanners at T2, aimed at providing a faster and more secure flying experience.