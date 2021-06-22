Battlegrounds Mobile India found sending data of Indian players to servers in China: Report

In a bad news for lakhs of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is seen as the Indianised version of PUBG Mobile India, the new game has been allegedly found sending data to servers in China.

According to reports, Battlegrounds Mobile India is allegdedly sending data of Indian players to servers in China, including one that belongs to Tencent, which is the developer of PUBG Mobile. It is learnt that Battlegrounds Mobile India is using several servers to communicate, out of which China Mobile Communications is the most-used ones.

The desi version of PUBG Mobile India is also allegdely found relaying data between servers located in Hong Kong, Moscow, the US, and Mumbai.

IGN India reported citing some Battlegrounds Mobile India players that Battlegrounds Mobile India is not following what was said by Krafton in 2020 while announcing PUBG Mobile India and then few days ago when Battlegrounds Mobile Indai was released by Krafton for Android users in India.

It is learnt that a data packet sniffer app was used before playing a match on Battlegrounds Mobile India and after some probe it was found that Battlegrounds Mobile India Was exchanging data with servers in China among some other ones that are not local. The report added that Battlegrounds Mobile India also established connections with Tencent servers.

It may be recalled that PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, South Korean company Krafton initiated Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access/Open Beta on the Android platform on Thursday (June 18).

Interested players can now download Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices. The PUBG Mobile India lovers can do that using the APK and OBB files or via the Google Play Store.

Notably, the size of the APK file is 72 MB, while the size of OBB file is 637 MB. This means that the Battlegrounds Mobile India players need to have the sufficient storage on their phones in order to download the desi version of PUBG Mobile India.

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India using the links provided above.

Step 2: Next, install the APK file, but do not open it yet. Change the name of the OBB file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile”

Step 3: Paste the OBB to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

Step 4: After this, gamers need to open the application of Battlegrounds Mobile India and select between either of the two Resource Packs.

Step 5: Finally, they can log in to enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to Krafton, the progress of the Early Access will be saved and available with the final release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The good news is that players can also avail Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices via the Google Play Store but for this they will have to a part of the Beta Program in order to download it.