SRINAGAR: Indian army has foiled a major Border Action Team (BAT) and killed a Pakistani armed infiltrator on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara district.

Colonel Emron Musavi, defence spokesman at Srinagar said troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist.

He has been identified as Mohammad Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores. “The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army,” he said.

Pakistan national identity card

Pakistani intruder Mohommad Shabbir Malik

Pakistani currency

Vaccination certificate



Colonel Musavi said the armed intruder dressed in a Pathani suit and a black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 3 pm on Jan 1, 22.

“Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 4 pm. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator was eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and a large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades. The surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any exploitation of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area and the operation is ongoing,” he said.

The defence spokesman said the route adopted by the terrorist was similar to the one adopted on April 4, 2020, during Op Rangadori Bhaikh in which five terrorists were eliminated.

“A search of the belongings revealed Pakistani National identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohd Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in the Army Uniform wearing the name tab of Shabbir. This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terror,” he said.

Colonel Musavi said a hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual.