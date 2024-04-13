‘Baisakhi’: DHSK ensures top-notch healthcare facilities

SRINAGAR: Director Health Services Kashmir, (DHSK) conducted a tour of various Gurudwaras across the valley to assess first-hand healthcare facilities provided to devotees on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

Accompanied by senior health officers, Director Health Services visited Gurudwara Chati Padshahi in Srinagar and Mattan Gurudwara in Anantnag district.

During the visit, the Director inspected the arrangements made and interacted with the devotees.

Recognizing the significance of providing quality healthcare services during religious festivities, he emphasized on the importance of maintaining top-notch healthcare facilities.

He directed for ensuring the highest standards of care and promptly addressing any medical needs of the devotees.

He said that the department has undertaken elaborate arrangements across the valley to cater to the healthcare requirements of devotees participating in the Baisakhi festival.