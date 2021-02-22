Avoid 8 Situations by Buying Travel Insurance Online

COVID-19 vaccine brings new hopes amongst travellers across the globe. With the new travel
guidelines, people are all set to enjoy 2021. Some are in the middle of shortlisting their next
destinations, while some are busy with bookings and shopping while giving international
travel insurance a back seat. However, it is the most crucial thing a smart traveller should do
before backpacking. Let’s check out how the best travel insurance India plan can help you to
avoid:
Immediate Arrangement of Local Currency: Medical emergency can hit anytime. If you have
overseas travel insurance, you do not need to arrange quick cash in a local currency for the
treatment. Intimation to your insurer’s customer support team and the hospital TPA is required
only.
Visa Rejection: If you plan to visit countries like Russia, the USA, and Schengen,
international travel insurance is compulsory for all tourists. Buy travel insurance online and
avoid the chances of visa rejection. You will also get a refund for your visa fee; if your visa got
rejected without any fault or negligence.
Hefty Hospital Bills: You must know that healthcare is expensive in foreign countries. With the
best travel insurance India plan, you can escape yourself from those hefty hospital bills that you
may need to pay during a medical emergency. Your travel insurance company will directly settle
your hospital bills.
Extra Financial Burden: At times, urgency such as medical evacuation, personal accident,
personal liability, theft, loss of checked-in baggage, loss of passport, etc., gives you extra
financial burden over the trip. Travel insurance covers most travel risks and helps you avoid
getting into financial debt.
Pre-Existing diseases: Travelers who have pre-existing diseases can cheer up! Travel
Insurance will cover the expenses that arise due to the treatment of pre-existing conditions in
case of a life-threatening situation.
Loss of Money: Trip cancellation/ delay/interruption can cost you thousands of rupees.
Therefore, buy travel insurance online to avoid such a loss of money. It will reimburse such
expenses up to the sum insured, which is a big sigh of relief when you know that you already
spent a hefty amount for your trip.
Hassle of Buying Policy Multiple Times: You can extend your same policy up to the maximum
trip duration of 365 days to avoid the hassle of buying new travel insurance again and again.
COVID Fear: International travel after COVID-19 is not easy. If you buy travel insurance online
from a trusted brand, you can avoid corona fear. These companies offer a comprehensive travel
policy with COVID-19 coverage subject to policy terms and conditions. Check their plans for
more details.
Top Travel Insurance Companies Offer International Travel Insurance
- Future Generali Travel Insurance
- Bharti AXA Travel Insurance
- Care Travel Insurance
- Digit Travel Insurance
- HDFC Ergo Health Travel Insurance
Nutshell
Overseas travelling is getting its charm back gradually. Whether it is leisure, business, or study,
people started travelling outside India. But, if you want to avoid getting into such problematic
situations abroad, grab international travel insurance now. Companies like Care Travel
Insurance even have widened their horizon and offer coverage for Missed Flight Connections,
Hijack Distress Allowance, Automatic Trip Extension, etc., also, to avoid unnecessary stress and
make your journey joyful.