Avoid 8 Situations by Buying Travel Insurance Online

COVID-19 vaccine brings new hopes amongst travellers across the globe. With the new travel

guidelines, people are all set to enjoy 2021. Some are in the middle of shortlisting their next

destinations, while some are busy with bookings and shopping while giving international

travel insurance a back seat. However, it is the most crucial thing a smart traveller should do

before backpacking. Let’s check out how the best travel insurance India plan can help you to

avoid:

Immediate Arrangement of Local Currency: Medical emergency can hit anytime. If you have

overseas travel insurance, you do not need to arrange quick cash in a local currency for the

treatment. Intimation to your insurer’s customer support team and the hospital TPA is required

only.

Visa Rejection: If you plan to visit countries like Russia, the USA, and Schengen,

international travel insurance is compulsory for all tourists. Buy travel insurance online and

avoid the chances of visa rejection. You will also get a refund for your visa fee; if your visa got

rejected without any fault or negligence.

Hefty Hospital Bills: You must know that healthcare is expensive in foreign countries. With the

best travel insurance India plan, you can escape yourself from those hefty hospital bills that you

may need to pay during a medical emergency. Your travel insurance company will directly settle

your hospital bills.

Extra Financial Burden: At times, urgency such as medical evacuation, personal accident,

personal liability, theft, loss of checked-in baggage, loss of passport, etc., gives you extra

financial burden over the trip. Travel insurance covers most travel risks and helps you avoid

getting into financial debt.

Pre-Existing diseases: Travelers who have pre-existing diseases can cheer up! Travel

Insurance will cover the expenses that arise due to the treatment of pre-existing conditions in

case of a life-threatening situation.

Loss of Money: Trip cancellation/ delay/interruption can cost you thousands of rupees.

Therefore, buy travel insurance online to avoid such a loss of money. It will reimburse such

expenses up to the sum insured, which is a big sigh of relief when you know that you already

spent a hefty amount for your trip.

Hassle of Buying Policy Multiple Times: You can extend your same policy up to the maximum

trip duration of 365 days to avoid the hassle of buying new travel insurance again and again.

COVID Fear: International travel after COVID-19 is not easy. If you buy travel insurance online

from a trusted brand, you can avoid corona fear. These companies offer a comprehensive travel

policy with COVID-19 coverage subject to policy terms and conditions. Check their plans for

more details.



Top Travel Insurance Companies Offer International Travel Insurance

Future Generali Travel Insurance

Bharti AXA Travel Insurance

Care Travel Insurance

Digit Travel Insurance

HDFC Ergo Health Travel Insurance

Nutshell

Overseas travelling is getting its charm back gradually. Whether it is leisure, business, or study,

people started travelling outside India. But, if you want to avoid getting into such problematic

situations abroad, grab international travel insurance now. Companies like Care Travel

Insurance even have widened their horizon and offer coverage for Missed Flight Connections,

Hijack Distress Allowance, Automatic Trip Extension, etc., also, to avoid unnecessary stress and

make your journey joyful.