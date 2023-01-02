

Srinagar: All examinations scheduled for January 2, 2023 (Monday) in the Baba Gulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri have been postponed.

An order issued by the university said that fresh dates will be notified soon.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the University End Semester examinations scheduled for January 2, 2023 are hereby postponed. Fresh date shall be notified separately,” Controller examination, BGSBU, said in a communication.