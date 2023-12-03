The Bharatiya Janata Party is edging towards victory in Rajasthan as the party is leading to majority mark in the state, as per Election Commission of India latest trends.

Meanwhile, Congress is on 72 and the Bharat Adivasi Party – BHRTADVSIP is leading by four seats, Bahujan Samaj Party – BSP on two seats and Independent by nine seats.

With BJP leading in MP and Rajasthan, party leader Jaiveer Shergill said, ” BJP will win 3-0 in this assembly elections. The party’s ‘vijay rath’ will come to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, if not this time, BJP will fly its flag high in the state the next time.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot trailing from Tonk and BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta is leading, ECI early trends show

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot facing off against BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta from Tonk constituency. Pilot had beaten BJP’s Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes to secure the seat in 2018.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura), former chief minister Vasundhara Raje (Jhalrapatan), former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (Tonk), state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Lachhmangarh), RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) are some of the key faces among the 1,862 candidates in the fray.

Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress’ bastion.

Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

(With inputs from ANI)