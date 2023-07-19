Dubai: Is it a sign of changing times? The reform agenda spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seems to extend to the country’s textbooks since he assumed power. Notably, references to Jews with derogatory and anti-Semitic content have been removed, reflecting a positive trend in recent curriculum changes.

Among the significant modifications identified in a study conducted by the international research and policy institute IMPACT-se in London, there is a noticeable absence of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic content in the Saudi curriculum this year compared to the last five years. The changes go beyond the removal of negative depictions of Jews, including eliminating a song opposing Jewish settlement in Palestine and a task for students to refute Zionist claims about their connection to the land.

Additionally, a high school history lesson on the positive outcomes of the first intifada and references to Israel as a “fraudulent democracy” have been omitted. The textbooks no longer contain a blood libel accusing Israel of setting fire to Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969. Moreover, an example suggesting that Israel’s reasons for starting the Six-Day War were to gain control of holy sites for Islam and Christianity in Jerusalem and oil wells in the Sinai Peninsula has also been removed.

In parallel to the positive changes regarding anti-Israeli content, the textbooks now also address gender issues more progressively. Furthermore, the materials now include content against Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Houthis, and the Muslim Brotherhood, while promoting a more tolerant approach to peace.

IMPACT-se, which investigates and analyzes the content of textbooks worldwide to encourage peace and tolerance in line with UNESCO standards, conducted this research. The analysis covered 301 textbooks published by the Saudi Ministry of Education over the last five years.

The significant transformation in the portrayal of Jews and Israel in Saudi textbooks signifies a potential shift towards more inclusive and tolerant education. This aligns with the ongoing reform agenda initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, signaling potential positive changes in the country’s attitudes towards various issues.

