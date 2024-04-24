Andrabi addresses election rally in Reasi

REASI: ‌BJP National Executive Member & Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today addressed an election rally at Mahore Panchayat Kansoli in Reasi for BJP Candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma. Dr Darakhshan was accorded warm welcome by the local BJP leaders on her arrival at Kansoli Mahore.

Amid rousing sloganeering, Dr Andrabi led the rally in which a large gathering of people participated. In her address, Andrabi said that the nation acknowledges the developmental achievements of last ten years of Modi government and compares it with the era of corruption, of loot of national resources and divisive politics of Congress and it’s like minded allies. “The people have decided to continue Modi Sarkar this time also and BJP and NDA will return to power with much more strength this time.

People will vote BJP for Viksit Bharat and send Jugal Kishore Sharma once again to Parliament with more votes”, said BJP National Executive Member. She said that the performance of Jugal Kishore at ground level as MP has been tremendous.

‌ State Secretary BJP Tariq Keen, ST Morcha Incharge Haji Mohd Yousif, Executive Officer JK Waqf Board Mohd Akhlaq Choudhary, Mailla Morcha General Secretary Distt Reasi Reenu Bala, Ex. Sarpanch Mohd Aslam, Ex. Sarpanch Zakir Hussain, Mandal Pardhan Bansi Lal , Haji Lal Din, Minority Morcha BJP leaders Mushtaq Malik & Showkat Hussain were also present in the rally