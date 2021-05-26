Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
··1 min read

Ammunition recovered during CASO in Naranag forests in Kangan

Ganderbal: Army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered cache of ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Naranag forest area of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Official sources said that acting on a specific information, 34 Assam Rifles and Amy’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in the forest area of Naranag and recovered the ammunition.

“During search operation, the forces recovered 2 magazines of AK-47 rifle, a live grenade and 30 rounds of AK-47,” they said.


They said that police have registered an FIR number 46 /2021 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act 3/4 Explosive Act at Police Station Kangan and further investigation has been set into motion—(KNO)



