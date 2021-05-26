Ammunition recovered during CASO in Naranag forests in Kangan

Ganderbal: Army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered cache of ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Naranag forest area of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Official sources said that acting on a specific information, 34 Assam Rifles and Amy’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in the forest area of Naranag and recovered the ammunition.

“During search operation, the forces recovered 2 magazines of AK-47 rifle, a live grenade and 30 rounds of AK-47,” they said.

They said that police have registered an FIR number 46 /2021 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act 3/4 Explosive Act at Police Station Kangan and further investigation has been set into motion—(KNO)