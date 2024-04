SRINAGAR: An American tourist has tragically passed away in Sonamarg, located in the area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District.

Lana Marie, 61, wife of Geoff Charles and a resident of the United States of America, fell ill at Hotel Willage Walk Sonamarg.

She was swiftly transferred to PHC Sonamarg for treatment in a critical condition, where medical professionals declared her brought dead.