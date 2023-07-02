Srinagar, July 02 : Third batch of 4,903 pilgrims on Sunday left for Amarnath Yatra set from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in 235 vehicles, officials said here.

An official told that 2,346 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp while 2,557 left for Nunwan camp. “Both convoys were escorted under a multi-grid security cover”, they said.

With this, the number of pilgrims who left for the Amarnath cave shrine from Jammu base camp climbed to 12,807, officials said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police issued an advisory for Yatris and tourists

“No Yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed to cross Banihal – Qaziqund(Navyug) tunnel towards Kashmir after 2 pm,” reads the advisory.

It reads that no yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Pahalgam to move toward Jammu after 3 pm. “No yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Sonamarg to Srinagar after 3 pm and no yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Gulmarg to Srinagar after 5 pm.”

It added that Yatris and tourists are advised to travel in Kashmir Valley only between 7 am to 6 pm and should plan accordingly so that they reach their destination within the time frame.

The cut-off timings for up Srinagar bound Yatra and tourist vehicles other than daily convoys of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris have been fixed at 11 am from Jammu, noon from Jakhani, Udhampur, 1 pm from Chanderkote, Ramban and 2 pm from Lamber, Banihal.

They advisory said after withdrawing ROP every day at 6 pm the movements of Yatris and tourists shall be restricted. They said concerned Police, traffic police, and security forces shall bring such vehicles to the nearest Yatri or security forces camps—(KNO)