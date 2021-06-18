All round development, welfare of J&K top priority of Modi government: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, JUNE 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed various development projects of J&K in New Delhi today, with the motto “Development with Transparency” enunciated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said all-round development and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Modi government. The Home Minister appreciated the 90 percent reach of the Central Government’s schemes in J&K.

Simultaneously, Amit Shah congratulated the Lieutenant Governor and his team for the COVID-19 vaccination drive being 76 percent in Jammu and Kashmir and 100 percent in four districts.

The Home Minister impressed upon speedy completion of the Prime Minister’s development package, flagship and iconic projects and industrial development projects.

The Union Home Minister directed to ensure the benefits of the refugee package to all the refugees from PaJK, West Pakistan and those who had to migrate from Kashmir to Jammu at the earliest.

Amit Shah asked for the completion of many other development schemes including the Prime Minister’s Development Package, industrial development projects at a fast pace. He also directed starting the 3000 MW Pakal Dul and Keeru hydroelectric projects and fast tracking other 3300 MW projects.

For strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, Amit Shah directed officials to immediately organize training for the members, making proper sitting arrangements for them and providing equipment and other resources to the personnel for smooth functioning of these bodies. Along with this, he also directed the Panchayat members to visit various parts of the country, so that they can get information about the working of developed Panchayats of the country.

The Union Home Minister also stressed on increasing the scope of MGNREGA to provide employment to more and more people. At the same time, he spoke about the use of modern techniques in agriculture to increase the income of the farmers and to set up at least one agro-based industry in each district. He also said that work should be done to increase the quality and density of apple production in Jammu and Kashmir, so that apple growers will receive maximum price for the crop.

The Union Home Minister directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that all farmers are provided benefits of schemes being implemented for farmers, such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, under which Rs. 6000/- is deposited annually directly into the accounts of farmers and Kisan Credit Card Yojna, etc.

The Union Home Minister also asked that it should be ensured that the benefits of the industrial policy reach small scale industries. The Union Home Minister appreciated efforts for providing employment to youth and institutional reforms like geo-tagging of all development works that are put in public domain, purchasing through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and direct deposit of money into bank accounts of almost hundred percent beneficiaries of Gram Swaraj, social security and other individual beneficiary schemes.

The Lt. Governor Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the Central Government and Government of Jammu & Kashmir attended the meeting.