All his claims fall flat: Amit Shah on Kejriwal verdict

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Arvind Kejriwal’s claims have fallen flat after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea challenging his arrest in the liquor policy case.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)