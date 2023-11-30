Srinagar: In response to the challenges posed by early winter weather, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has issued an order to commence online classes in all government degree colleges across the Kashmir region starting December 1, 2023.

Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, Special Secretary to the government, highlighted, ‘With the onset of winter arriving early, students attending Government Degree Colleges in Kashmir Division are encountering significant challenges commuting and attending classes.’

He further elaborated, ‘The situation has been aggravated due to disrupted normal class schedules and insufficient heating arrangements.’

The official statement emphasized that students, admitted on merit and choice basis, often endure long journeys or reside in hostels or private accommodations, facing severe difficulties due to the harsh winter conditions.

‘To ensure uninterrupted academic sessions amidst adverse and extremely cold conditions, all Principals of Government Degree Colleges in Kashmir Division have been directed to conduct online classes from December 1, 2023, until December 31, 2023, or until the commencement of winter vacations, whichever occurs earlier,’ clarified the statement.”