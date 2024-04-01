Alia Bhatt, Turns Down Kapil Sharma’s New Show: Here’s Why

Mumbai: Anticipation was high for the premiere of Kapil Sharma’s revamped comedy show, “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” following Netflix’s 2024 slate announcement. Excitement peaked with news of Sharma reuniting with Sunil Grover and the first episode featuring the Kapoor family.

However, fans noticed the absence of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The reason? Alia declined the offer to appear on the show.

According to a report in Times Now, Alia was approached for the show but couldn’t make it due to financial reasons.

Netflix reportedly couldn’t meet Alia Bhatt’s fee demands, leading to her exclusion from the episode. Insiders suggest that the streamer allocates a specific budget for each episode, and exceeding it wasn’t feasible. Thus, when the makers couldn’t accommodate Bhatt’s fees, she declined to appear on the show.

It seems like celebrities will now be paid for appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Previously, many graced the episodes for free as they were promoting their projects.

Alia Bhatt too has previously appeared on “The Kapil Sharma Show” on television several times to promote her projects alongside her co-stars.