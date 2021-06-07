AIIMS Delhi starts screening children for Covaxin trials

The All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun screening of children for clinical trials of India-made Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Monday.

Last week, AIIMS Patna started a similar trial for Bharat Biotech’s children aged between 12 and 18.

After getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), AIIMS Delhi is now starting the screening process before starting the actual trials, news agency ANI reported.

The DCGI’s approval came after a recommendation on May 12 by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC), it further reported.

The paediatric trials for Covaxin started in AIIMS Patna last Tuesday after Bharat Biotech’s vaccine received DCGI nod on May 11 to conduct clinical trials on children.

“After these trials, the age group will be 6-12 years and then 2-6 years but now we have started trials in the age group of 12-18 years,” said Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, Director, AIIMS, Patna.

Dr Singh informed that 54 children registered for the trials of which 16 were in the age group of 12-18. Apart from physical examination, RT-PCR tests were also conducted on these children to check for Covid-19 antibodies or any other pre-existing diseases, he added.

India started the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The third phase of the vaccination started on May 1 for the beneficiary aged between 18-44.

India has three Covid-19 vaccine – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Russia’s Sputnik V. Covaxin and Covishield are being manufactured in India.