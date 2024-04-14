After clinching Mr J&K title, powerlifter Fardeem Hussain eyes international championships

Srinagar: After clinching Mr Jammu and Kashmir title, Fardeem Hussain, a Srinagar-based powerlifting athlete is setting his sights on international championships.

Last month, the 20-year-old athlete won the Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting State Powerlifting Championship 2024.

The event was organised by World Raw Powerlifting Federation Jammu and Kashmir in which 35 powerlifters belonging to different weight categories had participated.

Hailing from Munawarabad Srinagar, Fardeem won the overall title by clinching gold medal in the championship.

Before it, Fardeem 20 had also bagged Mr. Jammu and Kashmir title in Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting State Powerlifting Championship in 2021.

After emerging victorious in UT level competitions, Fardeem is now preparing for the international championships.

“My ultimate goal is to compete in prestigious international championships. I have been for years preparing for the same,” he stated.

Fardeem acknowledges the road ahead is not without its obstacles. “Training and preparing for international competitions require a lot of resources, support, and guidance. But I am ready to put in the hard work and do whatever it takes to succeed,” he said.

Fardeem’s journey into powerlifting is not less than an inspiration as he last year met an accident following which he was bed-ridden for six months.

“I thank to almighty for giving me an another chance to continue my passion. I have been preparing for the championship for a long time. Last year I met an accident but then I gradually started preparing again and last month I won Mr. J&K title in Jammu and Kashmir State Powerlifting Championship 2024,” he said.

In addition to powerlifting, Fardeem has been the valley’s youngest trainer at one of the biggest gym chains in the world.

“I am the youngest certified trainer, and I am currently giving young people internet training sessions. I was the youngest trainer at Gold Gym, one of the top gym chains in the world, in 2021,” he claimed.

Fardeem is currently training young people for competitions in powerlifting that will take place at the state level in India.

“Powerlifting is not particularly well known in Kashmir. Our youth have the potential to make a career in this sport, so I am on my mission to prepare youth to compete at bigger levels,” he said.