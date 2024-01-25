GANDERBAL: The registration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG-2024) for admission to the 17 post-graduate programmes, offered by the Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) has been extended till 31st of January, 2024.

The candidates can now submit their application forms for the PG programmes till 31st of January, 2024, till 11:50 PM. The last date for successful final transaction of fee has been extended to 1st of February, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM) and the correction can be done till 4th of February, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM).

The prospective candidates can apply for admission in the PG programmes including M. Tech CS&E, M.A. English, M.A. Urdu, M. Commerce, M. A. Mass Communication & Journalism, M. A. Economics, M. A. Political Science, Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.A. Islamic Studies, M.Sc. Botany, M.Sc. Chemistry, M.Sc. Zoology (Lateral Entry), M.Sc. Biotechnology (Lateral Entry), LLM , M.Sc. Physics (Lateral Entry) and M. Ed. The students currently in their final semesters of the under-graduate programmes are eligible to apply for CUET (PG) 2024 through National Testing Agency (NTA). The desired candidates can contact the academic coordinators of the respective departments for any information, the list of which is available on the CUKashmir website.

The information about the eligibility, scheme of examination, examination centres, timings, fee, procedure for applying etc. are available in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The aspirants seeking any queries or/clarification, can call NTA Help Desk at 01140759000 or write to NTA at [email protected]. They can also contact the CUKashmir for any assistance at the university level, on the mobile No. 7889593153 or email at [email protected].