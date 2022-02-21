New Delhi: Ahead of a major year for sport, Adidas, the German sports apparel designer and manufacturer, has announced its biggest ever commitment to Indian women athletes, in line with its “Impossible is Nothing” tagline.

This new season will see the launch of major new women-focused innovations, and enhanced support for established and emerging athletes, and new grassroots programs.

The mission also reiterates the brand’s belief that it can create real, lasting change for women in sport.

Adidas is proud to be a long-term partner of some of the best athletes, teams, and creators in the world because of its belief that sports have the power to change lives. Thus, Adidas continues to support women by encouraging them to create new possibilities through powerful messaging from its strong women athlete partnerships which include Manika Batra, Dipika Pallikal, Nikhat Zareen, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Hima Das. They use the voice of their experiences to inspire women everywhere to build a future in sports.

This campaign will globally be launched with a film series featuring a diverse portfolio of eminent women from sport, fitness, and lifestyle. The Indian campaign will see the likes of Deepika Padukone, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and a host of other inspiring women. Joining forces with them, Adidas will continue to push for real, lasting change by making sport more accessible and inclusive for all Women in India.

For Adidas, it is all about making the ‘impossible possible’ by removing obstacles and barriers for women in sports. As Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India pointed out at the launch, “Impossible Is Nothing isn’t just a campaign — it’s our brand attitude; the essence of who we are and what we stand for. In 2022 we reaffirm our commitment to women. And as part of this commitment, this season’s ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ campaign is led by the stories of women who have made their impossible possible, with the aim of inspiring others to do the same under the “I’mPossible” message. Adidas will continue to be their ally, committed to serving them through innovation in our products and partnerships.”

The company’s commitment saw it focusing on both products and people. For instance, in the product category, 2022 saw major investment in women-focused product innovation to recognise and meet the specific needs of women in sport. In December, the brand introduced Ultraboost 22, built to address differences between male and female instep height, heel anatomy and gait cycle trends; and will continue to launch innovations across the year — starting with a completely new approach to sports bras.

ADVERTISEMENT