ACB arrests Gram Sevak while accepting bribe

SRINAGAR: The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday trapped and arrested Gram Sevak in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district for accepting a bribe of Rs 2500.

As per the statement issued here, Abdul Rashid Khan, Gram Sewak of Block Arin, District Bandipora was arrested by ACB for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.2500 from complainant for performing geo-tagging for availing PMAY-G scheme.

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint from resident of Block Arin District Bandipora against Abdul Rashid, Graw Sewak (GRS) of Rural Development Department, Block Arin, District Bandipora alleging therein that the GRS is demanding bribe of Rs. 6000 from him for doing geo tag of plinth area of under construction house site constructed by him under PMAY-G Scheme etc.

It was alleged by the complainant that in the year 2023, his case under PMAY-G Scheme was sanctioned for construction of a paca house for which he had received an initial installment of Rs. 50,000 through his Bank account from RDD. He further stated that he completed plinth of the house from that money and for further instalments he visited BDO office Arin few days back where the officials informed him about requirement of Geo-Tag of the said site for further processing the case for release of second installment.

Accordingly, complainant was told that GRS concerned will visit the site and will do needful. The complainant further disclosed that on 21.04.2024 GRS Abdul Rashid visited the site and demanded bribe of Rs. 10,000 from complainant but finally the deal was settled for Rs. 6000. The complainant was asked to pay Rs.2500 on 22th April and rest of the amount after receiving the second installment.

Under these circumstances the complainant approached ACB and requested for legal action against GRS for demanding bribe from him. As the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (r/w its amendment Act 2018) by accused. Hence, a Case FIR No. 05/2024 under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (r/w its amendment Act 2018) was registered at Police Station, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Baramulla and investigations was initiated.

During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused GRS red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 2500 from complainant. The accused was immediately taken into custody after completing all legal formalities. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigation in the case is going on.