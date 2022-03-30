Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt are two of the biggest names in the industry. Aamir has quite rightfully attained the title of Mr. Perfectionist and Alia is at the most brimming point of her career with two back-to-back blockbusters. Both her films Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR have done exceptionally well at the box-office.

If reports are to be believed then Aamir Khan and Alia are soon going to be sharing screen space. They apparently came to shoot for a commercial together yesterday.

A source revealed to a leading daily, “It’s a quirky concept and Alia and Aamir look really good together. She was very excited about working with Aamir.” Needless to say, fans will be quite excited to see them together for the first time.

Recently, Aamir had also joined the cast of RRR as they were promoting their film in Delhi.

On the work front, Alia has Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings to look forward to. Aamir has his much anticipated film – Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan releasing this year.

