Hopes have rekindled for terminally ill patients after the Serum Institute of India announced to launch of its indigenously-developed vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women later this year.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted market authorization to India’s first Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer.

The apex regulator’s approval comes following the recommendation made by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s Subject Expert Committee.

“For the first time, there will be an Indian HPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women that is both affordable and accessible. We look forward to launching it later this year and we thank the DCGI @MoHFW_INDIA for granting approval today,” Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala tweeted.

Government advisory panel NTAGI had recently also approved the qHPV after reviewing the clinical trial data of the vaccine.