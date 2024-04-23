8 notorious drug smugglers booked under PIT NDPS Act

BARAMULLA: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked eight notorious drug smugglers under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

The notorious drug smugglers namely Javid Mohiuddin Bhat son of Gh Mohiuddin Bhat resident of Allapora Karhama Kunzer, Danish Ahmad Dhobi son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Ogmuna Kunzer, Ghulam Mohiuddin son of Sakhi Mohd resident of Chandoosa, Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Nasir Ahmad resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan, Wikar Hussain Beigh son of Arshid Hussain resident of Lateefabad Chandoosa, Afreed Ahmad Wani son of Habibullah resident of Bandi Payeen Chandoosa, Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad & Mohammad Asif Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan, both residents of Maloora Srinagar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Bandi, Kunzer, Ogmuna, Pattan, Mirgund Wagoora, Kreeri & other areas of the District. “Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth,” a police statement said.