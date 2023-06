Srinagar, Jun 13: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The tremor, measured 5.4 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of 6 km, Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT) said.

The earthquake occurred at 01:33 PM—(KNO)