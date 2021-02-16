32 dead as bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh

At least 32 of 54 passengers lost their lives after a bus carrying them fell into a canal in Sidhi area of Madhya Pradesh. A search operation is underway for the rest of the passengers feared drowned in the canal. Seven passengers have been rescued so far. The State Disaster Response Force and divers are currently on the spot.

MP: A bus, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. 7 people rescued, search underway for rest of the passengers. A team is present at spot, operation is underway. Bus was going from Sidhi to Satna when the incident occurred pic.twitter.com/clmUfYdoQd — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

As per reports, water from Bansagar canal is being released into Sihawal Canal to lower its water level and facilitate the rescue operation.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the district collector and asked him to quicken the rescue operation. He also dispatched minister Tulsi Silawat and Ram Lekhawan Patel to the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Silwat said: “It’s an unfortunate incident. CM has been taking a minute by minute detail of the accident since morning. Two of us are going to Sidhi as per his instructions. I spoke to concerned officers, as per their information around 30 bodies have been recovered.”

According to eyewitnesses, the bus sank in the canal and was not visible now. It was feared that the bus was swept away in the water now. At least seven persons swam to the banks of the canal while others were missing, they told PTI.