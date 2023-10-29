Srinagar, Oct 29 : Three Deputy Commissioners were among 41 IAS and JKAS officers transferred by the government on Sunday in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to separate orders, copies of which lies with GNS, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Sericulture, J&K. “Khalid Jahangir, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, shall hold the charge of the post of Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders”, one of the orders reads.

Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

Harvinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2019), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

Babila Rakwal, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, relieving Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department of the additional charge of the post.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, JKAS, Director General, Sericulture, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation.

Om Prakash, JKAS, Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation.

Arun Kumar Manhas, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, relieving Kishore Singh Chib, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of the additional charge of the post.

Ali Afsar Khan, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling), J&K.

Ajay Kumar, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, J&K, on deputation basis.

Mussarat-ul-Islam, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

“Ram Savak, JKAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Director, Agriculture, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, JKAS, Registrar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, relieving Rajinder Singh Tara, JKAS, Custodian General, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Khalid Majeed, JKAS, Director, Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, relieving Mehmood Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, JKAS, Director, Rural Development, Jammu, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director, Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Gurvinderjeet Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD), has been posted as Registrar, District Udhampur.

Kapil Sharma, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Kishori Lal, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Director, Estates, Jammu.

Rakesh Magotra, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Geology and Mining, J&K.

Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Bal Krishan, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Judicial, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah.

Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Srinagar, against an available vacancy. 22. Mr. Jagdish Chander, JKAS, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is transferred and posted as Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board. 23. Mr. Veveik Puri, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K. Mr. Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ansuya Jamwal, JKAS, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Ravi Mohan Khajuria, JKAS, Registrar, District Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Rajesh Kumar Basotra, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Registrar, Sales Tax Tribunal, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Joint Director, Information (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu.

Shahid Mehmood, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Navdeep Wazir, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Judicial.

Farukh Qazi, JKAS, Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Vivek Phonsa, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Abdul Rashid Dass, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kulgam, against an available vacancy.

Mehraj-ud-din Shah, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Ajaz Qesar Malik, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

Kaiser Ahmad Bhawani, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, has been posted as Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Gulzar Ahmad, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.

Shaheena Khan, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, is posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Dr. Narupa Rai, JKAS, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as

Special Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Champa Devi, JKAS, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Audit), Jammu, has been posted as Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Jammu.

Jugal Kishore Anand, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission.

S. Paramjeet Singh, JKAS, Secretary, J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda, against an available vacancy.