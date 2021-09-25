29,616 cases: India sees dip in daily Covid-19 tally

India today recorded 29,616 fresh Covid cases, which is 5.6 per cent lower than yesterday figures (31,382), taking the nationwide count of infections to 33.62 million since the start of the pandemic.The country also reported 290 deaths.

Kerala, the state with most number of daily cases, reported 17,983 cases and 127 Covid deaths – the most number of deaths in a day in any state.

Neighbouring Karnataka reported 789 new cases and 23 Covid deaths. The state government has announced that 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres and pubs in districts having less than 1 per cent positivity rate. Separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara festivities and a strict vigil would be kept in border areas, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

National capital Delhi reported 24 new cases and zero Covid deaths with the positivity rate dropping to 0.03 per cent. The seventh round of the serological prevelance survey that seeks to find presence of antibodies against COVID-19 began in Delhi on Friday, amid lower number of coronavirus cases being reported in the city for the past several weeks.