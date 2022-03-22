New Delhi, Mar 22: The government has taken several steps to fill up all the vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has taken up recruitment drive in a transparent manner for which an Accelerated Recruitment Committee (ARC) was constituted for identifying Gazetted, Non-Gazetted & Class-IV posts and to expedite the recruitment process in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Accordingly, 26,330 posts have been identified in various departments in the UT of J&K and taken up for recruitment. Presently selection process has been completed with respect to 11,324 Gazetted, Non-Gazetted & Class-IV posts.

Likewise, the Ladakh administration has taken the required measures for filling up vacant posts.

The government said 613 District Cadre posts have been filled and 293 vacant posts in Ladakh Police have been advertised. Besides,45 vacant posts of JK Bank have been advertised for candidates from Ladakh.

The UT Administration has tied up with Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for recruitment to UT/Divisional cadre posts. Accordingly, 829 UT/divisional cadre posts have been referred to SSC. District Staff Selection Board, constituted under Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act is already in place for recruitment to vacant district cadre posts.

All the concerned Requisitioning Authorities have been directed to send the requisition of vacant Direct Recruitment quota posts to respective Recruitment Agencies.