The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are domiciled in the region for the gazetted vacancies in super specialty Hospitals and government medical colleges in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri. Interested applicants must possess the required academic and professional qualifications, as well as meet the age criteria, in order to be considered.
Applications must be submitted through the online mode. Details of the posts and their respective qualifications can be found below.
Name of the post:
|Name
|No. of Vacancies
|Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar
|11
|Super Specialty Hospital Jammu
|02
|Government Medical College Srinagar
|51
|Government Medical College Jammu
|25
|Government Medical College Anantnag
|15
|Government Medical College Baramulla
|19
|Government Medical College Dada
|27
|Government Medical College Kathua
|24
|Government Medical College Rajouri
|30
Applicants must pay the required fee online upon submission of their application. The fee amount is as follows:
- General Category Rs.1000.00
- Reserved Categories = Rs.500.00
- PHC Candidates Nil.
How to Apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2023?
Candidates are required to apply online through the website of the Commission i.e. www.jkpsc.nic.in
Apply Online: Register | Login
Age Limit as on 01 Jan 2022:
Category Age Limit
OM 40 years
RBA, SC, ST, ALC, EWS 43 years
PHC 42 years
In-service candidate 40 years
Availability of Application form: 31.12.2022.
Last date: 31-01-2023
Address: RESHAM GHAR COLONY, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU -180001
Official Notification: Click here