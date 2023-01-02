The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are domiciled in the region for the gazetted vacancies in super specialty Hospitals and government medical colleges in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri. Interested applicants must possess the required academic and professional qualifications, as well as meet the age criteria, in order to be considered.

Applications must be submitted through the online mode. Details of the posts and their respective qualifications can be found below.

Name of the post:

Name No. of Vacancies Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar 11 Super Specialty Hospital Jammu 02 Government Medical College Srinagar 51 Government Medical College Jammu 25 Government Medical College Anantnag 15 Government Medical College Baramulla 19 Government Medical College Dada 27 Government Medical College Kathua 24 Government Medical College Rajouri 30



Applicants must pay the required fee online upon submission of their application. The fee amount is as follows:

General Category Rs.1000.00

Rs.1000.00 Reserved Categories = Rs.500.00

= Rs.500.00 PHC Candidates Nil.

How to Apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website of the Commission i.e. www.jkpsc.nic.in

Age Limit as on 01 Jan 2022:

Category Age Limit

OM 40 years

RBA, SC, ST, ALC, EWS 43 years

PHC 42 years

In-service candidate 40 years

Availability of Application form: 31.12.2022.

Last date: 31-01-2023

Address: RESHAM GHAR COLONY, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU -180001

Official Notification: Click here