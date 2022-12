Srinagar: After a spell of light to moderate snowfall, Kashmir valley is currently witnessing cloudy weather conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the latest forecast, snow depth and advisory for travellers issued by the MeT office:

๐™๐™ค๐™ง๐™š๐™˜๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ:

December 30: Cloudy with possibility of light snowfall at scattered places over higher reaches (>75% chance).

31๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐˜ฟ๐™š๐™˜-8๐™ฉ๐™ ๐™ ๐™–๐™ฃ: Mainly Dry weather. Expect further Fall in Minimum temp. Across J&K. Warmer days & colder nights.

๐™๐™Š๐™‚: FOG will develop again from 1st Jan. in Jmu, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi etc.

๐˜ผ๐™™๐™ซ๐™ž๐™จ๐™ค๐™ง๐™ฎ:

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of re-development of FOG in plains of North India, intending Air travellers are advised to plan for Afternoon Flights to avoid Delayed flights.

Rainfall & Snow Depth Recorded till 8:30 am

๐™ &๐™†

Sonmarg=45 cm

Srinagar = 4.6 mm (3.0 cm)

Qazigund = 17.6 mm (15.0 cm)

Pahalgam = 15.3 mm (10.3 cm)

Kupwara = 35.4 mm (20.0 cm)

Kokernag = 8.1 mm (5.0 cm)

Gulmarg = 21.9 mm (16.5 cm)

Konibal = 1.5 mm

Awantipora = 4.2 mm

Srinagar Airport = 6.2 mm

Jammu = 9.4 mm

Banihal = 19.2 mm

Batote = 20.9 mm

Katra = 10.2 mm

Bhaderwah = 7.6 mm

Kathua = 1.6 mm

Ramban = 14.0 mm

Jammu Airport = 8.2 mm

Udhampur = 17.0 mm

Chatha = 9.0 mm

Reasi = 10.0 mm

Samba = 4.0 mm

Kawa = 5.0 mm

Poonch = 8.0 mm

๐™‡๐™–๐™™๐™–๐™ ๐™

Zojila: 60cm

Drass: 15 cm

Padum Zanskar: 8cm

Kargil: 7cm

Diskit Nubra: 6cm

Khaltse: 3cm

Tangtse: Trace

LEH: Trace

Upshi: 0

Nyoma: 0