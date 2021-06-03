Youth killed, another injured in Sopore accident

Srinagar: A 25-year-old youth was killed and another person injured in an accident in Acahbal Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

They said that an accident took place between tipper (JK05B-0601) and a scooty (JK02T-9369), leading to the death of a one Tariq Ahmad Khan (25) son of Ghulam Mohammad of Binnar Baramulla.

One person, pillion riding , identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan son Abdul Majid Khan of Binnar Baramulla was injured.

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered and investigations started. (GNS)