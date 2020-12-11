Youth from south Kashmir’s Shopian found dead in Assam

Srinagar: A Kashmiri youth who had gone missing in Assam has been found dead, family of the deceased said on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Asif Dar of Dharbagh village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.



The brother of the deceased said that they have taken the possession of body at the Srinagar Airport.

When asked about the cause of death, he said he did not know how his brother died.



A top police official from Guwahati, Assam feigned ignorance about the death of the Kashmiri youth.



A police official from Shopian district said that they are collecting the information from the family and ascertaining the facts. (Syndicated feed from KNT)