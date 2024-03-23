Youth Found Dead in Chadoora

A 23-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Wangwas area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday morning. An official told the news agency—Kashmir news observer (KNO) that the body of a youth was found by family near his house in the wee hours of this morning and accordingly informed the police.

The body has been recovered from the spot & identified as Shabir Ahmad Jehrah, son of Mohd Yousuf Jehra of Gogjipathri Wangwas Chadoora. In the meantime, family members and the villagers alleged murder and have requested authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.

An official said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated investigation, adding that the body will be handed over to family for last rites after postmartem—(KNO)

