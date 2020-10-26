Young doctor dies of COVID; DAK condoles demise, asks people to be ready for second wave

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Monday condoled the demise of a young doctor who passed away of COVID-19.

Dr Rajat was working as Post Graduate (PG) scholar in Department of Radiology at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

“Dr Rajat was a front-line Covid warrior who contracted Covid 19 while on duty and was admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GMC Jammu as he could not maintain oxygen saturation due to bilateral pneumonia but finally lost the battle of life early morning today,” said Dr Suhail Naik, president DAK.

“Dr Rajat is a true martyr as he without caring for consequences of contracting the Covid 19 maintained the Hippocratic oath and served his patients,” he said.

General secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar said that “people have become callous and are not following Covid-19 SOPs. Second wave of Covid-19 has already arrived in USA, France etc, where thousands of new Covid-19 cases and deaths are being reported daily. We need to be ready for 2nd wave of Covid-19 which may strike our region any time soon.”

DAK further requested people at large to follow COVID-19 SOPs religiously especially wearing of face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

“DAK salutes martyrdom of Dr Rajat and expresses the deepest condolence with the bereaved family and prays for the departed soul,” read the statement.