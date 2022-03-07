Srinagar: A function was organized to mark World Dentist Day in Kashmir.

A series of lectures were delivered by different speakers to mark the occasion.

Principal Government Dental College (GDC) Professor Riyaz Farooq talked about various facets of dentistry and raised the morale of budding dentists.

All the faculty members, postgraduates, and BDS students attended the function.

The topic of the lecture series was `Burnout and stress among dental professions’.

Dr. Asim Farooq Shah, Assistant Professor in the department of public health dentistry, GDC, and Dr. Shabir Ahmed Shah, Medical Superintendent also delivered the lectures.

Guest speaker Dr. Youman Kawoosa from the Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences, Government Medical College, Srinagar, discussed in detail the prevention of work stress among dental professionals