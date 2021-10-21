Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that those involved in the killing of innocent civilians and members of minority community will have to pay the heavy price for their “inhuman acts” and that the security forces along with the administration won’t rest till militancy is eradicated from J&K soil.

In a veiled reference to the neighbouring country, the LG Sinha said if someone tries to disrupt the peace in J&K, they will be dealt with sternly and “there will be a befitting reply from ourside.”

Addressing the police commemoration day function at armed police complex Zewan, Srinagar, the LG Sinha said police and the other security forces are doing a commendable job in keeping the peace intact.

“Be it fighting Covid pandemic, implementing Covid appropriate behaviour, maintaining law and order or fighting militancy, the police are on the forefront. J&K police is not popular in UT only but in the entire country for its capabilities and responsibilities,” LG said.

The LG said that those involved in the gruesome killings of civilians and minority community members are enemies of peace. “Administration along with police and other security forces won’t allow anyone to damage the age-old communal fabric of J&K,” Sinha said.

“Those who killed civilians and minority community members will have to pay the heavy price for their acts.” Appealing to civil society and other prominent citizens of J&K to raise voice against civilian killings in Kashmir, the LG said that condemning the heinous and inhuman killings of civilians in one voice will help administration, police and other forces to speed up their operations against militants. “Today, I want to announce that the administration, police and other forces won’t rest till we root-out militancy from the J&K soil,” he said .

“If anyone tries to disrupt the peace, they will face the music,” he said without naming the neighbouring country. Praising J&K police, the J&K LG said that police are working on multiple fronts. “J&K police has been on the forefront of fighting militancy and its men have protected the integrity of the country with their blood. I pay homage to all policemen who were killed in militant attacks, fighting militancy or in line of duty or action,” he said. The LG announced that Srinagar will have a hostel-cum-school facility for the children of police martyrs soon. He said that while crime cases are rising, police are upgrading its technical capabilities to deal and fight various social crimes in J&K—(KNO