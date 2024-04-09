Women embellish hands with henna ahead of Eid

SRINAGAR: As Eid ul Fitr approaches, the traditional art of applying henna, known as Mehandi has gripped Kashmir, drawing women and girls to the markets in large numbers.

Many women of various age groups were seen thronging markets, eager to adorn their hands with intricate henna designs.

A woman told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the tradition of applying henna is deeply rooted in the culture, and it’s heartening to see so many people embracing it with such enthusiasm.

She added that the surge of interest in henna artistry, noting the creativity and passion displayed by customers in selecting their preferred designs.

Another female, Mosina added, Henna application is not just a form of adornment; it’s an expression of identity and tradition. She added that with each stroke of the henna cone, intricate patterns and motifs come to life, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Likewise, a henna artist, whose stall was bustling with customers eager to get their hands adorned, told KNO as an artist, she is satisfied to see her customers happily leaving her kiosk when they see the final result.

She added that their work gets doubled ahead of Eid and they are working tirelessly to see their clients are satisfied. (KNO)