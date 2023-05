Srinagar, May 07: A woman was electrocuted to death in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday

An official said that Samia Jan of Nagam Kokernag received electric at her home today.

He said soon after she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)