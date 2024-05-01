`A touch of class, painted with grace’: 3-day painting exhibition begins at Kala Kendra

JAMMU, APRIL 30: Three-day painting exhibition began today with its formal inauguration by Principal Secretary, Culture and Tribal Affair Suresh Kumar Gupta, at Kala Kendra in the presence of distinguished artists and painters.

Organized by the Kala Kendra Society, Jammu, the exhibition is showcasing 60 paintings by five artists namely Arnavi Sharma, Shruti Sharma, Insha Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, and Reetika Rani, from the Painting Department of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, University of Jammu.

The Principal Secretary admired the exhibited artworks, appreciating their rich portrayal of human emotions and experiences. He highlighted various initiatives being made to boost cultural institutions, applauding the relentless efforts of the Kala Kendra Society in this regard.

Dr. Javaid Rahi, Secretary Kala Kendra Society, stated that the objective of this event was to provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their works in professional galleries.

Professor Shohab Inayat Malik, Principal of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Jammu, commended the high caliber of artwork displayed by IMFA students, showcasing the vibrant art scene of Jammu and Kashmir. He announced an upcoming collaboration between IMFA and Kala Kendra for the J&K Art Fest.

Mohinder Singh Boani, Dean of ITM Gwalior and special guest at the event provided insights into the exhibited works in terms of Modern Art, enriching the discourse on contemporary artistic expression.

Later, a catalog of modern art paintings, prepared by Milan Sharma, Head of the Painting Department at IMFA, was released by the Principal Secretary.