Will celebrate accession day as ‘vijay divas’ in spectacular way: J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jammu and Kashmir president, Ravinder Raina has said BJP will celebrate the “Vilay Diwas” (Accession Day) of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India in a spectacular and grand way.

Ravinder Raina said this while addressing a meeting of party’s district presidents and districts prabharis at party headquarter in Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu.

He said that this time the day itself holds a great significance as after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, this will be the first time that the day will be celebrated with joy.

Former BJP president, Jammu and Kashmir and former deputy chief minister Dr. Nirmal Singh, former party president and MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, former party president and former minister Sat Sharma CA, party general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, party general secretary and former minister Sunil Sharma, party general secretary and former MLC Adv. Vibodh Gupta and party general secretary and former minister Dr. Devinder Manyal also addressed the meeting.

Raina said that this is the day they have longed for and the land of brave have got what it deserved for decades together.

He said that the whole region is set to celebrate the occasion like 15th August and every BJP leader and activist will make his or her more than maximum efforts for the same.

Raina also said that most likely senior union minister will also address the occasion which is so “special” for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as this marks the day when with the pious efforts of all the hardcore patriots the whole territory joined with the union of India.

He said that BJP will organise a grand rally, which will be of both physical as well as virtual in nature and the programmes will be held in every district and mandal level.

Dr. Nirmal Singh while addressing the meeting said that there were numerous attempts made by individual forces to alienate the gullible masses and overshadow the importance of the day with their malicious campaigns and they are even doing this to this day.

“But their ill efforts will never succeed and the masses of the region will celebrate the Vilay Diwas with full enthusiasm,” he added.

Addressing the meeting, Ashok Kaul discussed all the forthcoming party programmes with the party leaders.