SRINAGAR: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir from October 14-18.

A meteorological department official said that mainly clear weather was expected in the next 24 hours and on October 13, “partly cloudy” weather towards evening was expected. “There is the possibility of rain and snow over higher reaches towards night at scattered places of J&K.”

He said widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches was likely with over 75% chances from October 14-18.

“A significant drop in temperature is expected across during these days,” he added.

The weatherman also urged farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from October 14-18. “Temporarily disruption of transportation especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mugal Road, Sinthantop, Sadnatop.”

(With inputs from GNS)